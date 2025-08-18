Voter Adhikar Yatra Day 2: Rahul Gandhi And Tejashwi Yadav's Rally Reaches Gaya
The yatra, which began from Sasaram on Sunday, reached Aurangabad in the evening, where both leaders addressed a massive public gathering before halting overnight.
On Monday morning, LoP Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav resumed the march by paying obeisance at the famous Sun Temple in Dev block, Aurangabad.
After spending some time offering prayers to the Sun God, the leaders continued towards Gaya.
They were joined by Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani and Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram.
While they walked part of the route alongside supporters, the leaders travelled most of the distance on an open SUV, waving to crowds gathered along the way.
On the second day of the Voter Adhikar Yatra, RJD leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, reiterated that the campaign is meant to safeguard the people's democratic rights.
“Voter Rights Yatra is to protect the right to vote! This Yatra is to protect the interests of the people of Bihar, for your jobs, reservation and development,” Tejashwi said while uploading a post on social media.
Meanwhile, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended her support through a social media post, sharing a video of the yatra.
She wrote,“The biggest right that the common people have in a democracy is the 'right to vote', using which the people elect the government. This also means that in a democracy, the people are the masters. But today, this basic right is being snatched away through vote theft. 'Voter Rights Yatra' is a fight to protect the right to vote of the people. This fight will continue until vote theft stops.”
From Gaya, the leaders are scheduled to travel to Nawada, where they will address a public meeting and stay overnight. The journey will resume from Nawada on Tuesday.
The yatra aims to spread awareness about alleged irregularities in Bihar's voter list and mobilise public support ahead of the assembly elections.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment