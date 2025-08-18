403
Death toll from blast at Russian factory rises to twenty
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that a recent explosion at a factory in Russia’s Ryazan region has claimed 20 lives and left more than 130 people injured.
“As of 7 am (0400GMT) on August 18, 20 people died as a result of the emergency in the Shilovsky district. There are 134 injured, of which 31 patients are in hospitals in Ryazan and Moscow,” stated the region’s operational headquarters on Telegram.
The remaining 103 injured individuals are receiving outpatient care, and search and rescue operations at the blast site continue.
According to reports, Ryazan Governor Pavel Malkov said that the explosion and subsequent fire occurred Friday morning at a workshop, identified as a gunpowder facility of the Elastik plant. Initially, he reported five fatalities and over 100 injuries, some caused by broken glass, and later declared Monday a day of mourning in the region.
Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry confirmed the incident took place in the village of Lesnoy, about 250 kilometers southeast of Moscow.
A criminal investigation has been opened, focusing on potential violations of industrial safety regulations, as stated by reports citing the Russian Investigative Committee.
