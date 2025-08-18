How To Register Family Members On Moi Metrash Mobile Application

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has shared guidlines for a feature within the Metrash Mobile Application, allowing users to authorize their immediate family members (Spouse or children) to activate the Metrash service on their own mobile devices without the need for a phone number.



MoI shares guidelines to report crimes via Metrash mobile App

MoI outlines steps to settle financial claims online via Metrash, website

Metrash enhances vehicle ownership transfer with faster process

Qatar residents: How to update passport details via Metrash2

How to pre-register for Abu Samra border crossing via Metrash Mobile application How to report crimes, suspicious activities via Metrash App in Qatar

Read Also

The delegation service for relatives simplifies the process of activating Metrash for family members, including spouses and children, as previously, the activation process required a phone number to be officially registered under the user's name, which was a hurdle for many dependents.

The process is designed to be straightforward and user-friendly, consisting of a few simple steps.

To exploit this feature, the user can do the following:



Navigate to the "Delegation" option from the main menu.

Select "Register Relatives."

Enter the required details for the family member to be authorized. Complete the process, which will then allow the authorized person to activate the Matrash Mobile Application on their own device.

This service is expected to significantly ease the use of Metrash Mobile Application for families, ensuring a wider segment of the community can benefit from the application's comprehensive suite of digital government services.

This feature reflects MoI's commitment to enhance digital services and make them more accessible and straightforward.

The Ministry continues to encourage all citizens and residents to utilize the Metrash Mobile Application for secure and efficient access to a wide range of services.