Zelensky Declines Trump's Peace Proposal
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has declined a proposal from U.S. President Donald Trump calling for a peace agreement between Moscow and Kiev.
Zelensky reiterated that any discussions regarding a potential resolution must be preceded by an official ceasefire.
His comments came during a press conference held on Sunday alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who is scheduled to join him in Washington for talks with Trump on Monday.
Zelensky emphasized that the Russian side had presented "many demands" concerning the resolution of the conflict.
He stated that Ukraine requires time to fully understand and assess these demands. “If there are really as many as we have heard, then it will take time to go through them all,” he remarked.
The Ukrainian president declared that it is “impossible” to hold talks “under pressure of weapons,” underlining the necessity of halting military action before proceeding with negotiations.
“It is necessary to ceasefire and work quickly on a final deal,” he urged.
Moscow, however, has consistently dismissed Ukraine's calls for a truce, arguing that any pause in hostilities would provide Kiev an opportunity to strengthen and reorganize its military capabilities.
In addition, Zelensky firmly rejected any possibility of offering territorial concessions to Russia as part of a future agreement.
He explained that surrendering land is explicitly prohibited by Ukraine’s constitution.
