Generative AI In The E-Commerce Market 2025-2029: Intelligent Shopping Assistants And Multimodal AI Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

The generative AI in e-commerce market is projected to expand by USD 2.21 billion between 2024 and 2029, marking a robust CAGR of 29.1% during this period. This comprehensive report offers an in-depth analysis of market size, trends, growth drivers, and vendor performance, covering approximately 25 vendors.

As the market evolves, key catalysts include the demand for hyper-personalization and outstanding customer experience, strategic enhancements in operational efficiency alongside cost reduction, and the democratization of cutting-edge AI technologies. The integration flexibility these technologies offer further accelerates market growth.

This study integrates both primary and secondary industry sources, offering detailed market size data, regional segmentation, and vendor comparisons. The historical and forecast data provide a strategic insight into future trends.

Generative AI in E-Commerce Market Segmentation:



By Technology: NLP, Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Others

By Application: B2C, B2B, Others

By Deployment: Cloud-based, On-premises By Geographical Landscape: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa

The rise of intelligent shopping assistants and conversational commerce is driving growth, alongside the embedding of generative AI as a native platform capability and multimodal AI for enhanced, visually-driven commerce experiences. Collectively, these factors promise to stimulate significant demand in the market.

The report addresses several key areas:



Generative AI In E-Commerce Market Sizing

Generative AI In E-Commerce Market Forecast Generative AI In E-Commerce Market Industry Analysis

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Analysis



2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria



2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation



2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges

3 Market Landscape



3.1 Market ecosystem



3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing



4.1 Market definition



4.2 Market segment analysis



4.3 Market size 2024

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

5 Five Forces Analysis



5.1 Five forces summary



5.2 Bargaining power of buyers



5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers



5.4 Threat of new entrants



5.5 Threat of substitutes



5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Technology



6.1 Market segments



6.2 Comparison by Technology



6.3 NLP - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



6.4 Machine learning - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



6.5 Computer vision - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

6.7 Market opportunity by Technology

7 Market Segmentation by Application



7.1 Market segments



7.2 Comparison by Application



7.3 B2C - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



7.4 B2B - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

8 Market Segmentation by Deployment



8.1 Market segments



8.2 Comparison by Deployment



8.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



8.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

10 Geographic Landscape



10.1 Geographic segmentation



10.2 Geographic comparison



10.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



10.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



10.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



10.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



10.8 US - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



10.9 China - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



10.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



10.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



10.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



10.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



10.14 India - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



10.15 France - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



10.16 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



10.17 Italy - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.18 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints



11.1 Market drivers



11.2 Market challenges



11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

11.4 Market opportunities/restraints

12 Competitive Landscape



12.1 Overview



12.2 Competitive Landscape



12.3 Landscape disruption

12.4 Industry risks

13 Competitive Analysis



13.1 Companies profiled



13.2 Company ranking index



13.3 Market positioning of companies



13.4 Adobe Inc.



13.5 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.



13.6 Amazon Web Services Inc.



13.7 BigCommerce Holdings Inc.



13.8 COVEO



13.9 Dynamic Yield Ltd.



13.10 Google LLC



13.11 International Business Machines Corp.



13.12 Klevu



13.13 Meta Platforms Inc.



13.14 Microsoft Corp.



13.15 Oracle Corp.



13.16 Salesforce Inc.



13.17 SAP SE

13.18 Shopify Inc.

14 Appendix



14.1 Scope of the report



14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist



14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$



14.4 Research methodology



14.5 Data procurement



14.6 Data validation



14.7 Validation techniques employed for market sizing



14.8 Data synthesis



14.9 360 degree market analysis 14.10 List of abbreviations

