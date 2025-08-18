Generative AI In The E-Commerce Market 2025-2029: Intelligent Shopping Assistants And Multimodal AI Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities
The generative AI in e-commerce market is projected to expand by USD 2.21 billion between 2024 and 2029, marking a robust CAGR of 29.1% during this period. This comprehensive report offers an in-depth analysis of market size, trends, growth drivers, and vendor performance, covering approximately 25 vendors.
As the market evolves, key catalysts include the demand for hyper-personalization and outstanding customer experience, strategic enhancements in operational efficiency alongside cost reduction, and the democratization of cutting-edge AI technologies. The integration flexibility these technologies offer further accelerates market growth.
This study integrates both primary and secondary industry sources, offering detailed market size data, regional segmentation, and vendor comparisons. The historical and forecast data provide a strategic insight into future trends.
Generative AI in E-Commerce Market Segmentation:
- By Technology: NLP, Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Others By Application: B2C, B2B, Others By Deployment: Cloud-based, On-premises By Geographical Landscape: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa
The rise of intelligent shopping assistants and conversational commerce is driving growth, alongside the embedding of generative AI as a native platform capability and multimodal AI for enhanced, visually-driven commerce experiences. Collectively, these factors promise to stimulate significant demand in the market.
The report addresses several key areas:
- Generative AI In E-Commerce Market Sizing Generative AI In E-Commerce Market Forecast Generative AI In E-Commerce Market Industry Analysis
Key Topics Covered
- 1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- 2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria 2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation 2.3 Factors of disruption 2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges
- 3.1 Market ecosystem 3.2 Market characteristics 3.3 Value chain analysis
- 4.1 Market definition 4.2 Market segment analysis 4.3 Market size 2024 4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029
- 5.1 Five forces summary 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers 5.4 Threat of new entrants 5.5 Threat of substitutes 5.6 Threat of rivalry 5.7 Market condition
- 6.1 Market segments 6.2 Comparison by Technology 6.3 NLP - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 6.4 Machine learning - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 6.5 Computer vision - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 6.7 Market opportunity by Technology
- 7.1 Market segments 7.2 Comparison by Application 7.3 B2C - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 7.4 B2B - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 7.6 Market opportunity by Application
- 8.1 Market segments 8.2 Comparison by Deployment 8.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 8.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 8.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
- 9.1 Customer landscape overview
- 10.1 Geographic segmentation 10.2 Geographic comparison 10.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 10.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 10.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 10.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 10.8 US - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 10.9 China - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 10.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 10.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 10.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 10.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 10.14 India - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 10.15 France - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 10.16 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 10.17 Italy - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 10.18 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- 11.1 Market drivers 11.2 Market challenges 11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges 11.4 Market opportunities/restraints
- 12.1 Overview 12.2 Competitive Landscape 12.3 Landscape disruption 12.4 Industry risks
- 13.1 Companies profiled 13.2 Company ranking index 13.3 Market positioning of companies 13.4 Adobe Inc. 13.5 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. 13.6 Amazon Web Services Inc. 13.7 BigCommerce Holdings Inc. 13.8 COVEO 13.9 Dynamic Yield Ltd. 13.10 Google LLC 13.11 International Business Machines Corp. 13.12 Klevu 13.13 Meta Platforms Inc. 13.14 Microsoft Corp. 13.15 Oracle Corp. 13.16 Salesforce Inc. 13.17 SAP SE 13.18 Shopify Inc.
- 14.1 Scope of the report 14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist 14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$ 14.4 Research methodology 14.5 Data procurement 14.6 Data validation 14.7 Validation techniques employed for market sizing 14.8 Data synthesis 14.9 360 degree market analysis 14.10 List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment