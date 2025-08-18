403
Ecosmob Launches Custom SIP Recording & Real-Time Streaming Solutions
(MENAFNEditorial) AHMEDABAD, India - 14/8/25 - Ecosmob Technologies, a global leader in custom VoIP solutions, has announced the launch of its Custom SIP Recording & Real-Time Streaming Gateway, a powerful integration layer that captures and streams live SIP call audio to AI engines or compliance recording systems with zero disruption to existing dialers or PBXs.
Modern enterprises increasingly rely on real-time insights from live conversations for compliance, coaching, or customer intelligence. But traditional SIP-based systems weren’t built to stream audio mid-call. Integrations are slow, unreliable, and often require major changes to infrastructure.
Ecosmob’s new gateway has been built to solve that problem. Built around SIPREC, this custom solution duplicates live RTP streams from active SIP or WebRTC calls. It forwards them (along with structured metadata) directly to a designated recording server or AI analytics engine. It’s fast, compliant, and built to scale across diverse environments.
Ecosmob’s SIP Recording & Streaming Gateway includes:
SIPREC-Based RTP Streaming: Forks real-time audio streams to recording or AI systems without disrupting call flow.
Webhook Metadata Delivery: Sends structured metadata like call ID, timestamps, agent details, and caller/callee information in real-time.
Hybrid SIP + WebRTC Support: Works across modern WebRTC and legacy SIP clients, including softphones and browsers.
No Dialer Changes Needed: Acts as a SIP proxy with transparent call and registration handling.
Enterprise-Grade Security: TLS support, active-passive HA setups, and compliance-ready architecture.
“Teams often need real-time audio for analytics or compliance, but the SIP layer gets overlooked,” said Maulik Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Ecosmob Technologies. “We built this gateway to give businesses a direct way to stream voice and metadata without reworking what already works.”
Ecosmob’s solution is designed for diverse VoIP environments (for teams working on live transcription, AI coaching, smart call recording, etc.), all while keeping existing VoIP workflows intact.
