Norway’s Premier Refuses Talks without Ukraine

2025-08-18 04:42:22
(MENAFN) Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store declared on Monday that any discussions concerning Ukraine must involve Ukraine itself, while urging for amplified pressure on Russia.
"We stand united in our support to Ukraine and President Zelenskyy.

No negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine," Store stated on the American social media platform X.

He reaffirmed the critical need to enhance collaboration on security assurances.
"Pressure on Russia must increase," Store emphasized.

Last Friday, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a private three-hour meeting in Anchorage, Alaska.

Putin described the discussions as reaching an "understanding."

After the summit, Trump told Fox News that major agreements had been made, with only minor issues left unresolved.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Washington, DC on Sunday.

He is scheduled to participate in talks aimed at ending Russia’s conflict with Ukraine alongside Trump and European leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

