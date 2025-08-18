Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Launches Strikes on Ukrainian Missile, Ammo, Drone Depots

2025-08-18 04:38:33
(MENAFN) Russian forces carried out extensive strikes targeting Ukrainian missile, ammunition, and drone storage sites along with deployment areas, the Russian Defense Ministry announced Sunday.

According to the ministry’s statement, the attacks hit "a storage site for Sapsan operational-tactical missiles and their components, ammunition and long-range drone depots, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 areas."

The statement also reported that Russian air defenses successfully intercepted four guided aerial bombs and neutralized 300 drones over the past 24 hours.

In response, the Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that the Russian offensive overnight involved an Iskander-M ballistic missile alongside 60 combat and decoy drones.

