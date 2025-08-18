Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Demonstrators assault government offices in Serbia

Demonstrators assault government offices in Serbia


2025-08-18 04:27:24
(MENAFN) Violent clashes erupted in Serbia after anti-government protesters set fire to offices of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), prompting condemnation from President Aleksandar Vucic, who claimed the unrest was being fueled from abroad.

The latest disturbances began Wednesday in Valjevo, west of Belgrade, following the circulation of videos showing police using force against demonstrators. This sparked rallies in multiple cities, with opposition groups accusing authorities of heavy-handed tactics. Masked protesters were seen throwing flares and stones at empty SNS offices, breaking windows, and setting fires that firefighters later extinguished. Riot police were deployed in Belgrade and other cities as clashes continued on Saturday night.

Vucic described the violence as a sign of weakness among protesters and vowed accountability for those involved. “No civil war will be allowed, and no one is stronger than the state, even with foreign support,” he said, emphasizing that all perpetrators would be punished. He also argued that foreign influence was driving the unrest, drawing comparisons with “color revolutions” in other countries.

Russian officials expressed concern over the protests, calling them beyond “civilized protest” and stating that Moscow could not remain indifferent to events in “brotherly Serbia.” The unrest traces back to 2024, when student-led demonstrations began after a railway station roof collapse in Novi Sad killed 16 people, with protesters demanding early elections and denouncing government corruption.

MENAFN18082025000045015687ID1109940693

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search