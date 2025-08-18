403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Coalition of the Willing Supports Ukraine’s Reconstruction
(MENAFN) On Sunday evening, the Coalition of the Willing reiterated its "readiness to deploy" a reassurance force after hostilities conclude, aiming to bolster Ukraine’s air and maritime security and assist in rebuilding its military, according to an official declaration.
"They re-emphasised the readiness to deploy a reassurance force once hostilities have ceased and to help secure Ukraine’s skies and seas and regenerate Ukraine’s armed forces," the declaration from the UK Prime Minister's Office stated.
This announcement followed a virtual summit of the Coalition of the Willing Leaders, co-led by French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also participating.
The Coalition reaffirmed its backing for Ukraine and praised Zelenskyy’s "desire" for a fair and enduring peace, ahead of his scheduled meeting with US President Trump in Washington, DC, the statement noted.
"The leaders also commended President Trump’s commitment to providing security guarantees to Ukraine, in which the Coalition of the Willing will play a vital role through the Multinational Force Ukraine, among other measures," the statement further explained.
Macron and Starmer informed the leaders they would travel to Washington the next day to meet with President Trump, accompanied by President Zelenskyy.
"They re-emphasised the readiness to deploy a reassurance force once hostilities have ceased and to help secure Ukraine’s skies and seas and regenerate Ukraine’s armed forces," the declaration from the UK Prime Minister's Office stated.
This announcement followed a virtual summit of the Coalition of the Willing Leaders, co-led by French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also participating.
The Coalition reaffirmed its backing for Ukraine and praised Zelenskyy’s "desire" for a fair and enduring peace, ahead of his scheduled meeting with US President Trump in Washington, DC, the statement noted.
"The leaders also commended President Trump’s commitment to providing security guarantees to Ukraine, in which the Coalition of the Willing will play a vital role through the Multinational Force Ukraine, among other measures," the statement further explained.
Macron and Starmer informed the leaders they would travel to Washington the next day to meet with President Trump, accompanied by President Zelenskyy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment