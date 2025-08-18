MY DR NOW Expands Tucson Presence With New Oracle & Ina Clinic

MY DR NOW (PRNewsfoto/MY DR NOW)

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MY DR NOW , Arizona's largest independently owned primary care provider, is furthering its statewide growth with the opening of a new family medicine clinic in Tucson . Located in the Safeway shopping center at 7090 N Oracle Road, Suite 148 -on the southeast corner of Oracle and Ina -the clinic will begin serving patients at 8:00 AM on Monday, August 18 , offering a faster, more convenient way to access care.

The addition of this clinic strengthens MY DR NOW 's mission to make healthcare simpler, faster, and more accessible. In a time when many people wait days or weeks to see a primary care provider, MY DR NOW offers an alternative- open every day, with extended weekday hours, walk-in availability, and same-day appointments.

"Tucson plays a vital role in our commitment to expanding access to quality healthcare throughout Arizona," said Dr. Payam Zamani, Founder and CEO of MY DR NOW. "Our model is designed to remove the barriers that too often delay care, ensuring patients can see their physician the same day-when it matters most-rather than waiting weeks for an appointment."

The Oracle & Ina clinic will provide a full spectrum of primary care services, including wellness visits, pediatric care, women's health, immunizations, chronic condition management , and urgent medical needs . Patients can also choose in-home visits or video appointments for added flexibility, eliminating the usual scheduling headaches.

Appointments can be booked online at , via the MyChart app, or by calling (480) 677-8282 .

About MY DR NOW

MY DR NOW is dedicated to transforming the way primary care is delivered by offering both scheduled appointments and walk-in services at all its clinics. With a strong focus on accessibility and convenience , MY DR NOW provides comprehensive healthcare services, including family medicine, pediatrics, women's health, annual physicals, immunizations, chronic disease management, and prescription refills . The company's innovative approach ensures that everyone in the community can receive high-quality medical care at their convenience, whether at any of its numerous clinic locations, through in-home visits, or via video visits.

Media Contact:

Glenn Jones

Business Development

MY DR NOW

(480) 677-8282

[email protected]

SOURCE MY DR NOW

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED