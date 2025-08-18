Dubai Police Enhances Fleet With New Audi RS7

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai Police has added an Audi RS7 to their renowned luxury vehicle fleet, further enhancing their ability to patrol the city in style. The new addition is part of the force's continuous strategy to maintain a cutting-edge, effective, and visually striking presence on the streets.

This high-performance sports sedan, known for its bold design and advanced technology, is not just a fast patrol car but also a symbol of Dubai's commitment to innovation. With a 4.0-litre V8 engine that delivers 591 horsepower, the Audi RS7 can reach speeds exceeding 190 mph, making it an impressive tool for rapid response to emergencies.

Equipped with the latest in automotive technology, the RS7 comes with adaptive cruise control, a virtual cockpit, and a range of high-tech sensors designed to optimise the driving experience and enhance the vehicle's performance during patrols. The inclusion of this car is a significant upgrade to the Dubai Police fleet, which already features luxury models like the Lamborghini Aventador and the Ferrari FF.

While the new Audi RS7 will serve its primary function as a high-speed pursuit vehicle, it is also designed to make a strong visual statement. The sleek lines of the car, along with its distinctive police livery, ensure that it is not just a functional asset but a powerful presence on Dubai's roads.

The vehicle's addition comes as part of Dubai's broader approach to using advanced technology in law enforcement. The city's police force has long been at the forefront of adopting futuristic tools, from drones to cutting-edge surveillance systems. With a history of utilising high-end vehicles for patrol, Dubai Police's decision to integrate the Audi RS7 further reinforces the city's status as a global leader in both innovation and public safety.

The luxury fleet serves multiple purposes. Not only does it offer superior performance for rapid response and high-speed chases, but it also projects a strong image of modernity and strength. For the city that is known for its extravagant skyline and technological innovations, the vehicles used by law enforcement need to mirror the forward-thinking ethos that characterises Dubai.

As part of Dubai's broader strategy, the police department has also made considerable investments in eco-friendly and electric vehicles. This transition is in line with Dubai's goal to become a global hub for green technology. The police force's vehicle fleet includes hybrid and electric models, balancing the need for high performance with sustainability. While the Audi RS7 itself is a petrol-powered sports car, its inclusion is indicative of the continued diversity in the types of vehicles within the fleet.

