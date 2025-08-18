Samsung Shifts Laptop Production To India

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Samsung has commenced local production of laptops in India, marking a significant shift in its manufacturing strategy. The move follows growing trends in the global tech industry, where companies are increasingly decentralising their manufacturing to cater to regional markets and mitigate supply chain risks. The tech giant's decision to set up its laptop assembly line in India comes as part of a broader push to diversify its production capabilities and tap into the country's emerging manufacturing ecosystem.

The new facility, which is located in Noida, is expected to meet rising demand for Samsung laptops in India and other parts of Asia. The plant will focus on assembling a range of models, from entry-level to premium devices, with an emphasis on enhancing the supply of high-performance laptops. By doing so, Samsung aims to capitalise on the Indian government's incentive schemes aimed at boosting local manufacturing and creating jobs in the sector.

India has become an increasingly attractive destination for global manufacturers due to its robust infrastructure, competitive labour costs, and a growing pool of skilled engineers and technicians. Samsung's decision to invest in local laptop production highlights the country's status as a strategic hub for tech companies looking to scale operations. The move also aligns with the Indian government's vision of becoming a global manufacturing leader under the“Make in India” initiative, which encourages foreign companies to establish production bases in the country.

The South Korean company has been investing heavily in India over the past few years, with a significant focus on expanding its footprint in consumer electronics, particularly smartphones. The expansion of laptop production further strengthens its position in the Indian market, where the demand for personal computing devices has been steadily increasing. India, with its young population and rapid digitalisation, presents a lucrative market for tech companies. By establishing local manufacturing units, Samsung can not only meet this demand more effectively but also potentially lower the cost of its devices by reducing import duties and other logistical expenses.

See also SEBI Expands Investigation into Jane Street Trading Practices

Samsung's Noida plant will be equipped with advanced manufacturing technology, allowing the company to ensure that its laptops meet international quality standards. The facility is expected to produce several million units annually, with an eye on both the domestic and export markets. This localisation strategy is expected to significantly cut down on shipping costs and delivery times, giving Samsung a competitive edge over other international brands that continue to import their devices into the country.

The move comes at a time when India is becoming increasingly attractive to global technology firms. Companies like Apple, Dell, and HP have already ramped up their manufacturing presence in India in recent years. India's well-established electronics sector, supported by the government's push to improve infrastructure and streamline regulatory processes, has led to a surge in foreign direct investment in the country's tech manufacturing ecosystem.

Samsung's expansion into laptop production also reflects the growing importance of India in the global supply chain. The country's status as a low-cost production base, combined with its large consumer market, makes it an attractive location for companies looking to avoid the risks associated with heavy dependence on single countries, such as China. By shifting some of its manufacturing operations to India, Samsung can reduce its exposure to potential disruptions in China, which has long been the dominant player in global electronics manufacturing.

This shift is also likely to have broader implications for the Indian tech industry. With global giants like Samsung setting up local production lines, it is expected that the country will see an increase in the number of skilled jobs in the tech sector. Additionally, the growing demand for locally manufactured devices may spur innovation in the country's tech ecosystem, encouraging the development of homegrown talent and technologies. This would not only strengthen India's position as a manufacturing hub but also lay the foundation for the growth of its own tech startups.

See also Analysts in India Redefine Equity Strategy Edge

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?