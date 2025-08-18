Online Car Buying Market Size, Share & Growth By 2025
Key Stats
-
Market Size (2024): USD 357 Billion
Projected Market Size (2033): USD 795 Billion
CAGR (2025–2033): 9.3%
Leading Vehicle Segment: SUVs hold the largest market share
Propulsion Dominance: Petrol leads over diesel and other types
Category Split: Pre-owned vehicles lead over new vehicles
Regional Leader: North America dominates the global market
Key Companies: Asbury Automotive Group Inc., AutoNation Inc., CarGurus Inc., Cars.com Inc., Cox Automotive Inc., Lithia Motors Inc., TrueCar Inc., and others
Growth DriversRising Internet Access Boosts Online Car Buying Platforms
Growing internet penetration and digital literacy enable customers to research, compare, and purchase cars online seamlessly. High-speed connectivity, particularly in emerging economies, is driving traffic to online car marketplaces. Convenience of Home-Based Vehicle Purchases
The ability to explore, customize, and purchase cars from home-along with doorstep delivery and transparent pricing-has revolutionized consumer buying behavior. AI-Powered Tools Enhance Experience
AI chatbots, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) tools provide personalized recommendations, instant support, and even virtual test drives, strengthening customer confidence in online transactions.
Request for a sample copy of this report:
https://www.imarcgroup.com/online-car-buying-market/requestsample
Segmental Analysis
By Vehicle Type:
-
Hatchback
Sedan
SUV (largest share)
Others
By Propulsion Type:
-
Petrol (dominant)
Diesel
Others
By Category:
-
Pre-owned Vehicles (leading)
New Vehicles
Regional Insights
-
North America: Leads the global online car buying market, supported by high internet penetration, digitally savvy consumers, and advanced financing ecosystems.
Asia Pacific: Experiencing rapid growth due to urbanization, digital adoption, and rising preference for pre-owned vehicles.
Europe: Benefiting from strict regulatory standards, digital platforms, and sustainable mobility trends.
Latin America: Expanding steadily with growing e-commerce adoption and urban mobility needs.
Middle East & Africa: Witnessing gradual digital adoption supported by infrastructure development and rising smartphone penetration.
Market Dynamics
-
Drivers: Growing digital literacy, convenience of online platforms, adoption of AI and AR/VR, rising pre-owned car demand.
Restraints: Traditional dealership dependency, regulatory complexities in certain regions.
Key Trends: Social-media-driven car deals, virtual showrooms, and stricter fuel-efficiency regulations.
Leading Companies
The market is competitive, with participation from both established automakers and digital-first startups:
-
Asbury Automotive Group Inc.
AutoNation Inc.
CarGurus Inc.
CarsDirect.com
Cars.com Inc.
Cox Automotive Inc.
Group 1 Automotive Inc.
Hendrick Automotive Group
Lithia Motors Inc.
TrueCar Inc.
These companies are leveraging innovations, partnerships, and digital solutions to strengthen their market positioning.
Recent Developments
-
Social-media-driven deals are enabling exclusive discounts and promotions for online buyers.
Rising pre-owned vehicle purchases among younger buyers are fueling platform growth.
Stricter fuel-efficiency regulations are encouraging sustainable mobility in digital marketplaces.
Improved logistics and financing ecosystems in North America are enhancing customer satisfaction and adoption.
