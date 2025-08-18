Seychelles Participates In The 45Th Ordinary Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit Of Heads Of State And Government
The 45th Ordinary Summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government, along with the preceding Senior Officials and Council of Ministers meetings, took place in Antananarivo, Madagascar from 4th to 17th August 2025.
During the opening ceremony of the Summit on Sunday 17th August, 2025, H.E Mr. Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic of Madagascar officially assumed the SADC Chairpersonship, succeeding Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.
The Republic of Seychelles was represented by Mr. Jean-François Ferrari, Principal Minister, who led the Seychelles delegation. He was accompanied by Mr. Christian Faure, Director General for Regional Affairs, and Ms. Trisha Hoareau, Second Secretary from the Department of Foreign Affairs.
Hosted under the theme,“Advancing Industrialisation, Agricultural Transformation, and Energy Transition for a Resilient SADC,” the Summit deliberations focused on accelerating regional integration through enhanced development cooperation. The Summit also provided an opportunity for member states to discuss the review on the progress of the region on the Regional Strategic Indicative Development Plan (RISDP) 2020-2030.
A key discussion of the Summit was for the development of a value proposition, a detailed investment plan and roadmap on North South Economic Corridor including a SADC Maritime Corridor Strategy.
The Summit further approved the reappointment of H.E Mr. Elias Magosi as SADC Executive Secretary for a second term of four years.
Moreover, on the margins of the Summit, the Government of the Republic of Angola and the Government of the Republic of Seychelles took an important step towards strengthening bilateral relations with the signing of a Mutual Visa Exemption Agreement. The agreement, was signed by Mr. Téte António, Minister of External Relations of Angola, and Mr. Jean-François Ferrari, Principal Minister of Seychelles.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Republic of Seychelles.
