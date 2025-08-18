403
Serbian president vowing ‘decisive action’ against demonstrations
(MENAFN) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has promised firm action to restore order after a wave of anti-government protests turned violent across the country.
In the western town of Valjevo on Saturday, demonstrators set fire to the offices of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) following three days of clashes with riot police. Earlier in the week, protesters in Novi Sad stormed another SNS office, leaving more than 60 people injured.
Addressing the nation on Sunday, Vucic denounced the unrest as “pure terrorism,” alleging that the protests were being coordinated from abroad. “Our country is in grave danger… Unless we take tougher steps, it’s only a matter of days before [the protesters] kill someone,” he warned.
The demonstrations began in 2024 after the collapse of a railway station roof in Novi Sad that killed 16 people. Protesters accused the government of corruption and demanded early elections.
Vucic has repeatedly characterized the violence as an attempted regime change, a view echoed by Russia, which earlier described the unrest as a possible “color revolution.” Moscow expressed confidence in Serbia’s leadership to restore stability, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov urging Western powers not to interfere.
While Serbia is officially seeking EU membership, Vucic has maintained close ties with Moscow, particularly over discounted natural gas supplies.
The European Commission, however, has voiced concern over the unrest. EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos warned that Belgrade’s handling of the crisis could influence Serbia’s prospects for EU accession.
