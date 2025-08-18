Qatar Tourism Concludes First Edition Of Junior Tour Guide

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism, through its Service Excellence Academy, and in collaboration with Qatar Museums, has successfully concluded the first edition of the Junior Tour Guide 2025.

The initiative was designed to inspire young Qataris by engaging them in interactive tourism activities across Qatar's museums.

The camp welcomed two groups of children of different ages, underscoring Qatar Tourism's commitment to developing essential skills promoting tourism awareness within the local community. The first batch of junior tour guides have been awarded during the closing ceremony at the National Museum of Qatar, attended by parents and partners.

Commenting on the programme, Omar Abdulrahman Al Jaber, Chief of the Tourism Development Sector at Qatar Tourism, said:“Qatar Tourism is committed to delivering impactful programmes and initiatives that serve our local community through the Service Excellence Academy. This camp provided children with valuable skills such as storytelling, teamwork, and a deeper understanding of Qatar's rich heritage. Beyond tour guiding, these skills contribute to building self-confidence and effective communication in our youth, the next generation of tourism ambassadors. To encourage our youth, we remind them that among you may be a future tour guide or tourism expert who will carry Qatar's message to the world.”

The closing ceremony was hosted at the National Museum of Qatar, which also provided learning spaces and educational guided tours for participants. The 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum supported the first two days of the programme with an interactive activity zone, while the Museum of Islamic Art's education team collaborated with Qatar Tourism to deliver a creative learning experience through an“Escape Room”. In addition, Qatar Museums provided logistical support, ensuring seamless coordination of venues, galleries, and scheduling.

The Cultural Village Foundation – Katara further enriched the programme by granting access to its cultural and educational facilities, including the Al Thuraya Planetarium, Opera House, and Drama Theatre. On the third day, Doha Bus contributed to the experiential learning by offering a sightseeing tour, giving children the opportunity to practise tour guiding while discovering Doha's most iconic landmarks.

This initiative is part of Qatar Tourism's continuous efforts to engage the local community, particularly children and families, by offering opportunities to engage with the tourism sector through an innovative educational and entertaining lens. In response to the strong interest and participation from the community, Qatar Tourism remains committed to developing and expanding similar initiatives in the future.