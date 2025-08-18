Bio-Renewable Chemicals Market Surges: Breakthrough Innovations & Global Demand Drive Robust Growth 2031

Bio-Renewable Chemicals Market, by Type

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global bio-renewable chemicals market is witnessing rapid growth, driven by the rise in technological advancements, increasing adoption of renewable energy, cost improvements in sustainable solutions, and heightened environmental protection efforts. These factors are encouraging industries and consumers alike to shift toward eco-friendly, bio-based products.Market Report Highlights:Allied Market Research recently published a report titled“Global Bio-Renewable Chemicals Market by Type (Glycerol, Lactic Acid, Succinic Acid, Acetone, Others), by Application (Packaging, Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Chemical Industry, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031.”- Market Size (2021): $2.5 billion- Projected Market Size (2031): $7.4 billion- CAGR (2022–2031): 11.6%Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Key Market Drivers- Growth Enablers: Technological innovation, renewable energy expansion, and rising demand for sustainable solutions.- Restraints: High processing costs and complex manufacturing processes, leading to higher product prices.- Opportunities: Growing consumer preference for eco-friendly and bio-based products opens lucrative avenues for industry players.🔹 Segment InsightsBy Type- Glycerol: Held nearly 50% share in 2021, driven by its extensive use in cosmetics & personal care as a humectant, fragrance ingredient, and conditioning agent.- Succinic Acid: Expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.0% due to its eco-friendly applications in solvents, perfumes, lacquers, dyes, and plasticizers.By Application- Chemical Industry: Accounted for nearly one-third of revenue in 2021 and will maintain dominance with the fastest CAGR (12.0%). Rising demand for diverse consumer goods is fueling bio-renewable chemical adoption in manufacturing.By Region- Asia-Pacific: Led the market in 2021, contributing over one-third of global revenue, and will continue to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.2%. Expansion in packaging, textiles, and cosmetics sectors are key growth drivers.Leading Market Players- Vizag Chemical- Solvay- BASF SE- Amyris- Unilever PLC- Elevance Health- ZeaChem- Cargill- Gevo, Inc.- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.These companies are actively pursuing expansions, new product launches, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market presence.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: /purchase-optionsAbout UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

