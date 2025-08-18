Ruggon Showcases AI-Powered Rugged Solutions To Boost Efficiency, Safety, And Connectivity In Logistics At TILOG LOGISTIX 2025
"Logistics today demands not only speed and accuracy but also systems that can operate without fail in any environment," said Sean Lee, VP of RuggON Business. "By combining AI-driven analytics with our proven expertise in rugged design, we deliver solutions that help logistics operators stay productive, protect their assets, and adapt to the fast-evolving demands of global supply chains." By integrating AI intelligence with proven durability, RuggON equips logistics operators to optimize fleet management, enable real-time tracking, and enhance inventory control, paving the way for smarter and more resilient supply chains.
Visitors can experience RuggON's rugged solutions in action at TILOG LOGISTIX 2025, Booth No. A29.
About RuggON
RuggON Corp., a subsidiary of Ubiqconn Technology, is a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computing solutions. Combining Ubiqconn's advanced technology to drive innovation and expand in the Mobile Industrial (IioT) market, RuggON leverages decades of expertise to improve mobile productivity in harsh environments. A committed engineering team delivers devices of exceptional value and quality that enhance user experience. The company understands the diverse demands of industries to provide tailored, efficient solutions. RuggON is dedicated to higher standards for customer satisfaction and prides itself on offering endless possibilities to meet tomorrow's needs. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn .
SOURCE RuggON Corp.
