Russian Army Loses 940 Soldiers In War Against Ukraine
Russian troops also lost 11,118 (+2) tanks, 23,148 (+5) armored combat vehicles, 31,632 (+43) artillery systems, 1,469 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,208 (+0) air defense systems , aircraft – 422 (+0), helicopters – 340 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 51,685 (+157), cruise missiles – 3,558 (+0), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 58,937 (+116), special equipment – 3,942 (+0).
Read also: Death toll from morning drone attack in Kharkiv rises to three, including child
The data is being clarified.
As reported by Ukrinform, fighters of the 12th Special Forces Brigade“Azov” of the National Guard of Ukraine thwarted an attempt by Russians to land and gain a foothold in the village of Katerynivka in the Toretsk direction
