Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Army Loses 940 Soldiers In War Against Ukraine

2025-08-18 02:05:14
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Russian troops also lost 11,118 (+2) tanks, 23,148 (+5) armored combat vehicles, 31,632 (+43) artillery systems, 1,469 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,208 (+0) air defense systems , aircraft – 422 (+0), helicopters – 340 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 51,685 (+157), cruise missiles – 3,558 (+0), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 58,937 (+116), special equipment – 3,942 (+0).

Read also: Death toll from morning drone attack in Kharkiv rises to three, including child

The data is being clarified.

As reported by Ukrinform, fighters of the 12th Special Forces Brigade“Azov” of the National Guard of Ukraine thwarted an attempt by Russians to land and gain a foothold in the village of Katerynivka in the Toretsk direction

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

