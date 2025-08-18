Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
European Leaders, Zelensky Set to Hold Talks with Trump in Washington


(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced Sunday that she, alongside other key European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, will travel to Washington on Monday to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump.

"At the request of President Zelensky, I will join the meeting with President Trump and other European leaders in the White House tomorrow," von der Leyen declared on social media platform X.

In a follow-up press briefing with Zelensky, von der Leyen emphasized that decisions regarding territory must be made exclusively by Ukraine, firmly stating that no such decisions can be made without Ukraine’s involvement.

She reiterated Europe’s steadfast dedication to backing Ukraine until a fair and enduring peace is secured, emphasizing that the European Union (EU) will maintain diplomatic and economic pressure on Russia. Von der Leyen also disclosed that a 19th round of sanctions targeting Russia might be rolled out as soon as September.

Emphasizing the EU’s position on security, she recognized the U.S. readiness to provide guarantees similar to NATO’s Article Five and pointed out that the Coalition of the Willing, with the EU included, stands prepared to contribute its fair share.

Article Five of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) commits members to collective defense. On Sunday, U.S. President Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, told media that providing Ukraine with security guarantees similar to Article Five was under consideration by the United States and several European countries.

In addition to von der Leyen, other European leaders confirmed their attendance in Washington on Monday. Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz will join the talks, focusing on peace efforts, security guarantees, territorial matters, and continued support for Ukraine, according to a German government statement.

The French presidency also announced that President Emmanuel Macron will travel alongside Zelensky and other European leaders to enhance transatlantic coordination.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is reported by a news agency to be attending the White House meeting as well, along with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

This high-level meeting follows recent talks in Anchorage, Alaska, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Trump concluded a three-hour session on Friday. The discussions focused largely on the Ukraine conflict and efforts to revitalize bilateral relations, but no concrete agreement was reached.

