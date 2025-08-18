Autodata Middle East Launches Landmark OEM Data Partnership In The MENA Region

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Direct factory data integration sets a new benchmark for accuracy and trust

AutoData Middle East, the region's leading automotive data intelligence solutions provider in the UAE, has signed a landmark partnership agreement with Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services GmbH. This positions AutoData Middle East at the forefront of transparency in the MENA region, having secured direct OEM data integration of this scale through its Vehicle Report platform. This collaboration provides access to factory-level vehicle specifications through secure API connections. Vehicle Report has partnered with over 40 major entities and helped more than 42,000 users make safer car-buying decisions. This milestone partnership with Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services GmbH sets a new benchmark for accuracy, transparency, and trust across the region's automotive industry.

Historically, decoding these vehicles in the UAE has been particularly challenging due to extensive regional customisation and a high volume of custom or limited-production orders that fall outside global VIN standards. The partnership addresses this by delivering factory-verified data directly from Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services GmbH global systems. All shared vehicle data is processed in full compliance with data protection regulations, enabling unmatched precision when identifying trim levels, configurations, and standard or optional equipment that were previously difficult to determine.

“This is a game-changer for automotive data in the Middle East,” said Sebastian Fuchs, Managing Director of AutoData Middle East.“By partnering directly with Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services GmbH, we remove guesswork and bring factory-level precision to dealers, insurers, and platforms. Vehicle Report is rapidly becoming an indispensable tool for anyone buying or selling a car, empowering users with the reliable insights they need to make smarter, safer decisions. This is what the future of data transparency looks like, and we're proud to lead it.”

The API-powered solution will be rolled out across all AutoData Middle East's platforms, including Vehicle Report, DealRevs, and its full product suite. By targeting hard-to-decode or incomplete VINs, the integration enhances the accuracy and depth of vehicle data available in customer-facing tools. Users of Vehicle Report, for instance, will now benefit from richer, more complete specifications, particularly for vehicles with historically missing or inconsistent information, such as custom orders or limited-production models that do not follow standard VIN conventions.

Key upgrades now available through this integration include:– Precise Model Year Identification for non-standard VINs, eliminating guesswork.– Factory-Level Trim & Configuration Details for every vehicle.– Comprehensive Equipment & Spec Data displayed across AutoData's full product suite.

This partnership cements AutoData Middle East's role as the driving force behind automotive data transparency in the region, now delivering factory-level precision across every touchpoint, from dealerships and insurers to marketplaces and consumers. Backed by over 12 years of experience, the company is leading the industry toward a smarter, more connected future where trust is non-negotiable. With daily usage of Vehicle Report tripling and 84% of buyers reporting no post-purchase issues, data transparency is proving essential in building confidence as digital platforms increasingly shape the car-buying experience across brands, platforms, and consumers.