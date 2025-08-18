Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Massive Corruption Uncovered At Government College Peshawar Forensic Audit Recommended


2025-08-18 01:48:11
A major financial scandal involving millions of rupees has been uncovered at Government College Peshawar, with an inquiry report recommending action against the college principal and superintendent, along with a forensic audit of financial transactions.

The report revealed serious irregularities in solarization projects, gate construction, and second-shift student fees. Contracts worth millions for solarization and gate construction were awarded without issuing tenders, allegedly to preferred individuals.

Similarly, no tender was floated for the construction of a One-Window Operation Center.

Further findings disclosed that fake cheques and vouchers were used to withdraw large sums from second-shift students' fees.

The report stated that the principal and superintendent kept full control over financial matters, sidelining committees, inflating costs in documents, and showing several works and items as fictitious.

The inquiry committee has recommended a thorough investigation into the case, a detailed review of all financial dealings, and a complete forensic audit.

