KP Announces Mourning As Relief Helicopter Crashes In Mohmand, 5 Martyred
A Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government relief helicopter carrying aid to flood-hit Bajaur crashed in Mohmand on Friday, killing all five people on board, including two pilots.
The MI-17 aircraft lost contact during bad weather and went down in Cheengai Banda, officials confirmed.
Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced a day of mourning across the province on Saturday, with the flag at half-mast and martyrs buried with full state honors.
The helicopter was transporting relief goods to Salarzai in Bajaur, one of the worst-hit areas as heavy rains and floods wreak havoc across KP, leaving over 300 dead.
Also Read: Over 300 Dead in KP Floods; 157 Killed in Buner, Relief Helicopter Crashes Near Peshawar
Emergency has been declared in Buner, Peshawar, Bajaur, and Battagram, with Buner alone reporting 157 deaths, and Peshawar 146 fatalities, according to officials.
Authorities warn the death toll may rise further as rescue teams struggle to reach cut-off areas amid forecasts of more heavy rain until August 21.
