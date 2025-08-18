Apellis Short Bets Edge Higher As Stock Jumps 45% Since Late July Q2 Report - Retail Traders Stay Wary
Apellis Pharmaceuticals is drawing renewed attention from short sellers even as its stock extends a rebound sparked by better-than-expected bottom-line results.
Short interest as a percentage of free float rose to 21.1% last week, the highest in three weeks, after bottoming near 21% in late July, according to Ortex data compiled by The Fly.
Days-to-cover climbed to 2.8 from 2.6, although volumes stayed heavy following the earnings release, limiting further upside pressure.
Shares gained 13.5% in the five sessions through Thursday and have now rallied 45% since July 31, when Apellis reported a second-quarter loss of $0.33 per share, narrower than analysts' expectations.
Apellis' stock rose 0.5% on Friday to close at $27.75, its highest level in six months, extending a four-session winning streak.
Revenue of $178.5 million missed consensus by about $10 million, but investors cheered the earnings surprise along with regulatory and business updates.
Quarterly sales were driven by $151 million from Syfovre, its treatment for geographic atrophy, and $21 million from Empaveli for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. Apellis also secured FDA approval of Empaveli for rare kidney diseases C3G and primary IC-MPGN, the first approved therapies for these conditions.
Additionally, Apellis signed a capped royalty deal with Sobi worth up to $300 million for ex-U.S. Aspaveli sales and ended June with $370 million in cash.
The company said the combination of cash, the Sobi payment, and future revenues should be sufficient to fund operations to profitability.
Following the quarterly results, Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $26 from $24, citing strong quarterly execution and long-term potential across its complement-focused pipeline.
Citi lifted its target to $46 from $41, calling Empaveli“best-in-class,” while Scotiabank raised its target to $22 on confidence in launch execution. Baird, BofA, and Morgan Stanley also issued upward revisions earlier in August, reflecting improving sentiment.
Despite the rebound, the pickup in short positioning suggests some investors expect profit-taking after the momentum-driven surge.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Apellis remained 'bearish' amid 'extremely low' message volume.
Apellis' stock has declined 13% so far in 2025.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment