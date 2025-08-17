Who Is CP Radhakrishnan: NDA's Vice President Candidate Often Hailed As 'Modi Of Tamil Nadu'

Delhi: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has picked CP Radhakrishnan as the candidate for the Vice President post. In a key meeting held on Thursday, August 14, the NDA floor leaders authorised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda to pick the alliance's nominee. The Vice President's post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from the position on July 21, citing health reasons. "To prioritise healthcare and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately," Dhankhar said in his letter to President Droupadi Murmu. His resignation came just hours after he presided over the opening day of the Parliament's Monsoon Session. The sudden move triggered speculations as to why Dhankhar resigned, especially from the Opposition.

Who is CP Radhakrishnan?

CP Radhakrishnan, the NDA's candidate for the post of Vice President, is currently the Governor of Maharashtra. A senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, he has over 40 years of experience in politics. He has previously served as the Governor of Jharkhand and held additional charge of Pondicherry. Radhakrishnan was elected twice as Member of Parliament from Coimbatore and has also led the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit. His nomination comes ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections and is seen as a strategic move by the BJP to strengthen its presence in the state.

CP Radhakrishnan contested the 1998 and 1999 general elections as a BJP candidate, shortly after the 1998 Coimbatore bombings. He secured victory by a margin of over 150,000 votes in 1998 and by 55,000 votes in 1999. In 2004, following the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) decision to leave the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Radhakrishnan played a key role in building new alliances in Tamil Nadu. He worked with the state BJP unit to establish ties with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) ahead of the 2004 elections. Until recently, he served as a National Executive Member of the BJP. Regarded as one of the most respected and senior BJP leaders from South India, he is often referred to as the“Modi of Tamil Nadu.”BJP President JP Nadda informed the media that the choice of 68-year-old Radhakrishnan as the nominee was made following thorough consultations with NDA allies. He added that senior BJP leaders have also engaged with opposition parties to seek their backing for the NDA candidate. Nadda stated,“Opposition leaders have indicated that their support will depend on the candidate. We remain optimistic that the Vice President will be elected through a consensus.”