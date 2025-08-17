Lawmakers, Trade Groups Welcome Crown Prince's Plan To Revive National Military Service Programme

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 17 (Petra) – Jordan's political blocs, trade organisations and public figures on Sunday voiced support for His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II's announcement that the National Military Service Programme will soon be reinstated.The Mithaq parliamentary bloc praised the Crown Prince's remarks during a meeting with young men and women from the Irbid governorate, saying the move underscored the importance of the program in strengthening national identity and connecting youth with their homeland. It said participation and training would prepare young people to serve and defend the country, instilling responsibility and a heightened sense of patriotism.The bloc highlighted the Crown Prince's emphasis that serving alongside the Jordanian Armed Forces would shape character and discipline, adding that Jordanians hold enduring trust in their army, which has long sacrificed to protect the nation and its people.The bloc said reinforcing national belonging was essential amid current regional instability, and argued that service builds skills and strengthens bonds among youth, creating a united and resilient generation able to face challenges.The Eradah and National Islamic bloc also welcomed the Crown Prince's initiative, calling it a reflection of His Majesty King Abdullah II's and the His Royal Highness' vision of building Jordanian citizens as the foundation of the modern state and the nation's true strength. It said national service was not merely a training scheme but a strategic project to reinforce identity, loyalty, and discipline while equipping youth with skills and knowledge to contribute to development and the future.The bloc said the Crown Prince's proposal showed awareness of the challenges and aspirations of young people and reflected the leadership's commitment to involving them in the kingdom's comprehensive reform drive across political, economic and administrative spheres.The Union of Centrist Parties bloc declared its full support, calling the program a strategic step with a long-term impact on preparing Jordan's youth and bolstering the state. It said the initiative signalled that Jordan remained committed to reform with confidence and inclusiveness, placing young people at the center of national responsibility rather than on the margins.It described the move as a renewal of the social contract between the state and youth, strengthening national values and the internal front at a time of regional and international pressures. The bloc said parliament would back the Crown Prince's vision and ensure the program is implemented effectively, urging political, social and economic actors to unite behind the initiative as a cornerstone of national modernization.The Jordan Chamber of Commerce said the revival of the National Military Service Programme carried important national, social and economic value. It described the program as a step towards producing a generation of disciplined and skilled youth who were ready for the labor market, while also strengthening identity and active citizenship.It said linking national service with vocational and technical training would empower young Jordanians to enter the workforce competently, adding that investment in youth skills would ultimately boost the economy. The chamber said the Crown Prince's vision of developing the program in partnership with stakeholders would ensure sustainability and align it with labor needs across the kingdom. It pledged that the commercial and service sectors would support the initiative by offering training and employment opportunities for participants in line with the royal vision for youth empowerment and sustainable development.The Taqadum parliamentary bloc described the reinstatement as a strategic step to build a generation capable of meeting challenges across all fields, calling it a genuine investment in youth as future leaders of development and progress. It said National Military Service Programme had long been a defining stage in shaping identity and character, and the program would now offer a new opportunity to prepare young Jordanians for life with determination, skills and training to shape a brighter future for themselves and the country.The Azm Party bloc welcomed the announcement, saying it supported the Hashemite vision of empowering youth and deepening their loyalty. It said the decision would instill discipline and responsibility while underscoring investment in the energy of young people as Jordan's greatest resource. Citing the Crown Prince's meeting with youth in Irbid, the bloc said preparing young people to defend and serve their country was vital, with the program embedding loyalty and commitment through service with the armed forces.The bloc said the initiative aligned with His Majesty King Abdullah's consistent calls to empower youth and expand their opportunities. It pledged to use its legislative and oversight role to support the program and its impact, fostering values of discipline and citizenship so young people remain the nation's shield.The National Charter Party said the Crown Prince's decision had the backing of Jordanians loyal to their land and Hashemite leadership. It said the move reflected his vision of preparing young people to serve and defend their country at a time of conflict and turmoil across the region. The party said the Crown Prince, as a role model, wanted youth to embody courage, discipline and loyalty, trained under the Jordanian Armed Forces, long known for their bravery and sacrifice in defending the nation.