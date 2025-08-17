Royal Decree Appoints New Envoy Gov't Approves Saudi, Lebanese Ambassadors

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 17 (Petra) – A royal decree was issued Sunday approving a cabinet decision (No. 4598) dated 26/7/2025 to appoint Ziyad Issa Suleiman Batarseh as ambassador in the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs, effective from the date he assumes his duties.The government also endorsed Lebanon's nomination of Brigitte Tawk as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.In a separate decision, the government approved the appointment of Prince Mansour bin Khalid Al-Farhan Al Saud as Saudi Arabia's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Amman.