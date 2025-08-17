Trillium Express Ward Place: A Vibrant New Boutique City Hotel In Colombo

Located at 293 Ward Place, Colombo 7 near Sri Lanka's largest and busiest traffic hub hustling and bustling with commuters - Borella Junction - the hotel offers unmatched connectivity, providing guests with quick access to Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo's central business district, and the city's suburban areas.

Housed in one of Colombo's most iconic post-colonial era high-rise buildings - fondly remembered as the Dasa Building - the property has been meticulously transformed into a modern, stylish hospitality destination. This transformation blends the charm of Colombo's heritage architecture with the comfort and efficiency of a world-class boutique city hotel.

This is Trillium's second hotel development in Colombo 7, further strengthening the Group's footprint in the city's hospitality offerings.

The property features 45 elegantly appointed rooms, including Suites, Twins, Doubles, Triples, and Quads, designed to cater to both business and leisure travelers.

Facilities include:



A banquet hall accommodating up to 300 guests for weddings, corporate functions, and private events

A rooftop restaurant serving curated cuisine with panoramic city views

A rooftop pool overlooking the Colombo skyline A cozy café outlet offering a relaxed space for casual meetings or quick refreshments

The launch event took place on Wednesday, 13th August 2025, marking the beginning of Trillium Express's journey to deliver exceptional stays, personalized service, and an authentic city-living experience.

Speaking on the special occasion, Mr. Janaka Ratnayake, Chairman of Trillium Group, stated:

“Trillium Express – Ward Place represents more than just a new hotel - it's a celebration of Colombo's evolving hospitality landscape. We are proud to breathe new life into one of the city's most historic buildings and offer guests a fresh, dynamic experience to our guests in the heart of the capital.”

The opening of Trillium Express – Ward Place is part of Trillium Group's continued expansion in Sri Lanka's hospitality sector, building on the success of Trillium Boutique City Hotel located on Torrington Avenue in Colombo 7, and other real estate developments around Colombo.

About Trillium Group

Trillium Group is a leading Sri Lankan real estate and hospitality developer with a diverse portfolio of premium residential, commercial, and hotel projects in Colombo and the surrounding suburbs. Renowned for innovation, quality, and design excellence, the Group continues to shape the city's skyline and redefine luxury living.

