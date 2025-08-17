Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
United Arab Emirates (UAE) Expresses Solidarity With Algeria And Conveys Condolences Over Victims Of Bus Crash

2025-08-17 12:30:11
(MENAFN- African Press Organization) ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, August 17, 2025/APO Group/ --

The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria and conveyed its sincere condolences over the victims of a passenger bus crash in the capital, Algiers, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed the UAE's sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria and the brotherly Algerian people, along with its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

