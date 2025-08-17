403
UN Condemns Sudan RSF’s Parallel Government
(MENAFN) The UN Security Council has firmly dismissed a recent declaration made by Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) concerning the establishment of a separate governing body in areas under their control.
This move comes amid an ongoing and violent power struggle between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), which erupted in April 2023.
Both factions are competing for dominance during what has become a deadlocked transition toward democratic governance.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the UN’s press service emphasized, “The members of the Security Council unequivocally reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Sudan.”
The Council strongly urged both rival groups “to resume talks to reach a lasting ceasefire and create the necessary conditions for a political resolution on the conflict.”
The declaration highlighted the relevance of Resolution 2736 (2024), which insists that the RSF end its blockade of El Fasher.
This resolution also calls for an immediate stop to all combat operations in and near the city, where the danger of famine and extreme food scarcity is rapidly intensifying.
This condemnation follows a move in July by a Sudanese political coalition affiliated with the RSF, which proclaimed a rival government.
The group, known as the Sudan Founding Alliance, appointed RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo as head of a 15-member presidential council composed of regional governors.
