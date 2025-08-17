403
China concludes its second rehearsal for 80th anniversary victory against Japan
(MENAFN) China has completed its second full rehearsal for the upcoming ceremony that will mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the global fight against fascism, according to the event’s media office.
The practice session began on Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m. and concluded at 3:30 a.m. Sunday in Tian’anmen Square. Around 40,000 people took part, including performers, participants, and logistical support staff.
Organizers noted that this round expanded on the first rehearsal, adding new segments and refining procedures. They emphasized that all parts were executed in a coordinated and efficient manner, successfully meeting their objectives while further evaluating organization, logistics, and command operations.
The main event, which will feature a large military parade, is set to take place in Tian’anmen Square on September 3.
