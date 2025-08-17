Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Wrestlers Triumph At Ani Cup In Kars With 31 Medals

2025-08-17 08:09:48
(MENAFN- AzerNews) A wrestling tournament named the“Ani Cup” dedicated to the anniversary of the conquest of Ani was held in Kars, Türkiye. More than 150 athletes from eight teams representing Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Iran competed in the event.

According to the Press Service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Azerbaijani team was represented by 23 wrestlers from Nakhchivan, led by head coach Faiq Isgandarov. Coaches Orkhan Asgarov, Bari Aliyev, and referee Nihad Muradov also participated in the tournament.

Azerbaijani wrestlers achieved remarkable success, winning a total of 31 medals. In freestyle wrestling, they earned 14 gold, 4 silver, and 3 bronze medals, while in Greco-Roman wrestling, they secured 3 gold, 5 silver, and 2 bronze medals.

Additionally, in the team rankings for the 12–13 age category, Azerbaijan took first place in both freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling.

