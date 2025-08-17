Construction Industries Exports Soar 110% In Jan-May Of 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 17 (Petra) – Jordan's construction industries sector posted a 110 percent rise in exports during the first five months of 2025, reflecting its strengthened competitiveness in regional and international marketsThe Jordan Chamber of Industry said in a statement Sunday that the sector ranks among the fastest-growing industries this year, with exports reaching 32 countries. The Chamber noted that the robust performance underscores the sector's increasing importance in the national economy.Data showed the sector covered about 82 percent of domestic demand, indicating high reliance on its products locally. It also accounted for 10.2 percent of total manufacturing output, estimated at JD1.7 billion, confirming its pivotal role in supporting economic growth and meeting the needs of urban expansion and large-scale construction projects.The Chamber added that the sector is one of the main job creators in the Kingdom, employing around 15,400 workers across more than 2,200 enterprises, with a registered capital of JD269 million.It stressed the need to continue supporting the sector and placing it high on strategic priorities, particularly in view of regional reconstruction plans.