Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Public Works Minister Inspects Road Maintenance In Sabhan


2025-08-17 08:04:54
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan announced that the ministry's engineering team has been present onsite along street (101) in Sabhan to monitor the latest development of the comprehensive road maintenance projects under new contracts.
In a statement on Sunday, the ministry noted that Dr. Al-Mashaan praised the team's continuous efforts to enhance road efficiency and facilitate smoother traffic flow.
On her part, Engineer Noura Al-Mutairi, supervisor of Contract No. 18 in Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate, explained that current works include laying a Type 3 asphalt layer as part of an integrated plan aimed at improving infrastructure and boosting road performance in the area. (end)
msa


MENAFN17082025000071011013ID1109938361

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search