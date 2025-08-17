403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Public Works Minister Inspects Road Maintenance In Sabhan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan announced that the ministry's engineering team has been present onsite along street (101) in Sabhan to monitor the latest development of the comprehensive road maintenance projects under new contracts.
In a statement on Sunday, the ministry noted that Dr. Al-Mashaan praised the team's continuous efforts to enhance road efficiency and facilitate smoother traffic flow.
On her part, Engineer Noura Al-Mutairi, supervisor of Contract No. 18 in Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate, explained that current works include laying a Type 3 asphalt layer as part of an integrated plan aimed at improving infrastructure and boosting road performance in the area. (end)
msa
In a statement on Sunday, the ministry noted that Dr. Al-Mashaan praised the team's continuous efforts to enhance road efficiency and facilitate smoother traffic flow.
On her part, Engineer Noura Al-Mutairi, supervisor of Contract No. 18 in Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate, explained that current works include laying a Type 3 asphalt layer as part of an integrated plan aimed at improving infrastructure and boosting road performance in the area. (end)
msa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment