NATO declares receiving first bundle of Dutch-funded US equipment for Ukraine

2025-08-17 07:08:44
(MENAFN) NATO has received the first shipment of US military equipment for Ukraine, fully funded by the Netherlands under the new NATO Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative, Secretary General Mark Rutte announced.

“I commend the Netherlands for leading this initiative and turning it into tangible support on the ground, complementing Germany’s recent delivery of additional Patriot systems to Ukraine,” Rutte said. He emphasized that the goal is to provide Ukraine with urgently needed equipment to defend itself against Russian aggression and to support President Trump’s peace efforts.

The initiative, agreed upon by Rutte and US President Donald Trump in July 2025, will deliver regular packages valued at roughly $500 million each, including equipment and munitions identified by Ukraine as operational priorities. NATO will coordinate deliveries through its Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) command in Wiesbaden.

Supreme Allied Commander Europe Alexus Grynkewich will ensure that each package matches Ukraine’s needs, such as air defence systems, ammunition, and other critical equipment, drawing on US stockpiles for rapid deployment. The program reflects NATO’s commitment to share the responsibility of supporting Ukraine more evenly among Allies and sustaining long-term military aid.

