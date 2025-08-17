403
US lawmakers plan to embed tracking features in AI chips
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that certain US lawmakers have been advocating for the inclusion of “hardware kill switches” and mandatory tracking features in AI chips, through legislation such as the proposed Chip Security Act.
The bill would require manufacturers to embed location trackers in chips to monitor their international movements and potentially enable remote deactivation without the consent of users. In effect, Washington is considering turning commercial hardware into a tool for surveillance and control.
Recently, China’s cyberspace regulator summoned a major US tech company over security concerns related to its H20 AI chip sold in China, requesting explanations and supporting documentation regarding the issue.
Many US technology experts have raised concerns over installing hardware “kill switches” and mandatory tracking in AI chips. Even David Reber Jr., chief security officer at NVIDIA, described the idea as "an open invitation for disaster."
