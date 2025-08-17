403
No immediate truce after Alaska’s summit brings concern across Europe
(MENAFN) No formal deal emerged from the Alaska summit, a result that was anticipated and, in the absence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, perhaps considered optimal by some observers.
However, U.S. President Donald Trump’s shift away from advocating an immediate ceasefire—which he had previously indicated he desired—has reportedly caused significant unease in Kyiv and across Europe.
Russia has consistently maintained that a ceasefire can only occur as part of a comprehensive settlement that considers Moscow’s interests, effectively requiring Ukrainian concessions. This position appears to have been tacitly supported by Trump once again.
Reports indicate that Russia’s conditions include the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from certain areas in the eastern Donbas not under Russian control, in exchange for freezing frontlines further south in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.
"It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine," Trump wrote on Truth Social, "is to go directly to a peace agreement." He added that ceasefires, "often times do not hold up."
This approach contrasts sharply with Ukraine’s primary demand, endorsed by its European allies, that an unconditional ceasefire must come first. Analysts note that it also provides Russian President Vladimir Putin additional time on the battlefield, where he believes he is gaining an advantage.
