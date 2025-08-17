Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Defense Forces Destroy 40 Drones Overnight

Defense Forces Destroy 40 Drones Overnight


2025-08-17 05:06:39
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the data on Facebook .

On the night of August 17 (starting at 7:30 p.m. on August 16), the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 60 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of drone simulators from the following sectors in the Russian Federation: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Shatalovo.

The air attack was repelled by electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, 40 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of drone simulators were shot down or neutralized by anti-aircraft systems in the north and east of the country.

Missile strikes and 20 UAVs were recorded at 12 locations in the frontline areas of the Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Read also: Russian drone targets rescuers in Zaporizhzhia region

According to Ukrinform, yesterday, 148 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the frontline , 51 of them occurred in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy also became more active in the Lyman and Novopavlivka sectors.

Photo: Air Force

MENAFN17082025000193011044ID1109938061

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search