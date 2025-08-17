Defense Forces Destroy 40 Drones Overnight
On the night of August 17 (starting at 7:30 p.m. on August 16), the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 60 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of drone simulators from the following sectors in the Russian Federation: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Shatalovo.
The air attack was repelled by electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, 40 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of drone simulators were shot down or neutralized by anti-aircraft systems in the north and east of the country.
Missile strikes and 20 UAVs were recorded at 12 locations in the frontline areas of the Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.Read also: Russian drone targets rescuers in Zaporizhzhia region
According to Ukrinform, yesterday, 148 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the frontline , 51 of them occurred in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy also became more active in the Lyman and Novopavlivka sectors.
Photo: Air Force
