India says Putin-Trump meeting ‘highly commendable’


2025-08-17 04:48:10
(MENAFN) India has welcomed the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska, describing their leadership as “highly commendable.” New Delhi emphasized its support for dialogue and diplomacy in resolving the Ukraine conflict and appreciated the progress made during the Anchorage talks.

The Indian Foreign Ministry highlighted that the summit reflects a constructive step toward peace. India, the world’s second-largest importer of Russian crude, had closely followed the talks, especially amid the recent US threat of a 25% tariff on Indian goods linked to its Russian oil purchases.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had warned of potential additional tariffs if the Alaska meeting failed to yield results, but Trump indicated he might delay the levies, which could have reached 50% on imports from India.

India noted the positive statements from both leaders and reiterated that the path forward must be through continued dialogue and diplomacy, calling for an early resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

