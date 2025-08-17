403
S-African seal saved from fishing hooks
(MENAFN) A young Cape fur seal, nicknamed ‘Captain Hook,’ is recovering at uShaka Sea World in Durban after being found with multiple fishing hooks embedded in his body, IOL reported. The two-and-a-half-year-old male was discovered in early July at eManzimtoti, likely having targeted bait on fishing lines after following the annual Sardine Run and facing food shortages.
Marine experts removed hooks from his mouth and back, and he received antibiotics and pain relief. A gastroscopic exam revealed another hook in his esophagus, which was left in place as it posed no immediate threat, according to SAAMBR spokesperson Ann Kunz.
‘Captain Hook’ is regaining weight on a diet of pilchards, hake, sprats, and squid, though he apparently dislikes squid. While he still has a way to go to reach his target weight, officials report that he is now out of danger and on the path to recovery.
The seal remains in quarantine for rabies monitoring despite being vaccinated, as Cape fur seals in South Africa and Namibia have previously tested positive for the virus. This rescue is only the second such case in KwaZulu-Natal in over 20 years.
