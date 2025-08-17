UAE: Spotify Hikes Premium Package Charges Users To Soon Pay Up To Dh40 Monthly

In a move that will strike a chord with music lovers across the UAE, Spotify is set to hike its premium subscription fees - signaling a new chapter for the streaming giant.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, an advisor at the streaming platform confirmed the new prices are set to be introduced for all plans from September onwards.

"As we continue to grow our platform, we are updating our premium prices, so that we can keep innovating in changing market conditions. These updates will help us continue delivering value to fans," said the advisor.

To soften the blow, current subscribers will be granted a one-month grace period before the new prices kick in. This means users can opt out before being charged the higher rate, should they choose to cancel.

Earlier this month, Spotify had announced that it would be increasing prices and subscribers would receive an email explaining the price increase over the next month.

The company had clarified the price would rise to 11.99 euros ($13.86) per month from 10.99 euros in markets including South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region.

This increase isn't just about inflation or costs - it's part of a broader strategy that seems to be working. Following earlier price hikes and rigorous cost-cutting measures, Spotify recently achieved its first-ever annual profit in 2024.

As confirmation emails began hitting inboxes this weekend, Spotify urged users to check their spam or junk folders in case they missed the notification. And if you haven't received it yet - don't worry, it's probably on its way.

The new rates will be charged from the customer's respective billing date in September. In case one is unable to recall this date, they can visit their account page to find the billing date. Here are the new prices:

Premium Individual : The previous plan that used to cost Dh21.99 for a month will now be available for Dh23.99.

Premium Student : The plan of Dh11.99 will now be available for Dh12.99.

Premium Duo : The duo plan that used to cost Dh27.99 will now be available for Dh32.99. This account can be shared by two members.

Premium Family : The family plan which used to cost Dh33.99 will now be available for Dh39.99. This account can be shared by six members.

For those who plan to change their subscriptions, the advisor informed that it won't be impacting customers' library, which includes playlists, podcasts or liked songs. This also applies to those who plan to switch to the free service.

What about those who are currently on a trial offer? These users will have one month at the original price after the end of the trial. After this, the new price for the chosen plan will come into effect.

For those who got a gift card under the previous plan, they will still be able to redeem it even if it they bought it at a lower price. Gift cards can only be redeemed on the Premium Individual plan.

Spotify is also benefiting from Apple's approval of the Swedish company's US app update to show subscription prices and external payment links, after a judge barred the iPhone maker from charging commission on off-app purchases.

The audio streaming company's CEO Daniel Ek said this change has led to "a very positive uptick" in the US. He also said that if similar rules are adopted in Europe and the UK, it would benefit both Spotify and other app developers.

Spotify has been expanding its library of video content to attract subscribers, including through its partner programme, which is designed to help podcast creators by offering them monetisation options.

A growing number of creators are joining the Spotify Partner Programme, resulting in a significant increase in video content on our platform, Ek had earlier said.