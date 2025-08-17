Watch: First Look Of Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan's Directorial Debut Revealed

Netflix has finally released the first look of Aryan Khan's 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'.

Megastar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's directorial debut promises to deliver on everything Bollywood fans love - drama, romance, and action - but with a twist.

Recommended For You

The sneak peek begins with glimpses of a couple in love, paired with a voiceover of a famous dialogue from the movie Mohabbatein (staring Shah Rukh Khan). In fact, when the voiceover starts, you are almost convinced that it is Shah Rukh Khan himself speaking. But a few seconds in, there is a plot twist. Aryan Khan appears on screen, revealing that it is him doing the voiceover, and no, we are not in for another cosy romance. This show will be different - and darker.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

As a press release by Netlix says, "The first glimpse signals a generational shift, where the romance of the past meets the vision of a new storyteller."

Watch the video here:

Khan assures us as viewers that the show is about Bollywood, as the name suggests, but this is no cushy homage. This series is set to explore the dark and twisted sides of the glitz and glamour we see on the screen. As the director says, the show will toast Bollywood, but roast it too.

The comments are full of anticipation and excitement, with many fans revealing their surprise at how similar the father-and-son pair sounds.

The Netflix show, produced by Gauri Khan and Red Chillies Entertainment, will see a star-studded cast including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli and Gautami Kapoor. The release date of the series has not yet been confirmed.

In a YouTube comment, Netflix revealed that this video is but a teaser. The real trailer is set to be revealed on August 20, so mark your calendars!