7 Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Attack On Baptist Hospital In Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Seven Palestinians were martyred and several others were injured on Sunday morning when Israeli shelling struck the courtyard of the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, according to the Palestinian news agency (WAFA).
Witnesses reported that an Israeli drone targeted a group of people gathered inside the hospital grounds. Medical sources confirmed that at least seven people were martyred and a number of others wounded.
Since October 2023, the genocidal war waged by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip has claimed the lives of at least 61,897 Palestinians -- the majority of them women and children -- and left 155,660 others wounded, according to Palestinian health authorities. Officials noted that the figures remain incomplete, as many victims are still trapped under rubble or in areas inaccessible to rescue crews.
