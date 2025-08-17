Media reports Trump arranging summit with Putin, Zelensky

(US President Donald Trump is pushing for a trilateral summit with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin as early as next Friday, according to Axios and CNN. The meeting could move forward if Trump’s planned Oval Office talks with Zelensky on Monday are successful.Trump and Putin met in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday in their first in-person discussion since the 2022 escalation of the Ukraine conflict. Trump described the talks as “warm,” while Putin called them “frank” and “substantive.”Following the Alaska summit, Trump and Zelensky held a phone call described by media as “not easy,” joined by several European leaders. During the call, Trump reportedly expressed his desire to arrange a trilateral summit with both leaders next Friday. CNN noted that at least one European leader may also participate, though details remain unclear.Trump emphasized on Truth Social that the goal of the summit should be a lasting peace agreement rather than a temporary ceasefire, which he said often fails to hold. Moscow has insisted that a sustainable settlement would require Ukraine to abandon NATO ambitions, demilitarize, and recognize Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye as part of Russia. Zelensky has repeatedly rejected any territorial concessions.Trump urged Zelensky to “make the deal” and encouraged Europe to engage in the process, while Putin stated that direct talks with Zelensky would require prior progress on a broader settlement. Moscow also questioned Zelensky’s authority to sign binding agreements, noting that his presidential term has ended and new elections have not been held under martial law.