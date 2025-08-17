403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky Urges Harsher Sanctions on Russia
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has called for more stringent penalties against Russia should a proposed trilateral meeting between him, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Russian President Vladimir Putin fail to occur.
Zelensky’s remarks came shortly after a phone discussion with Trump on Saturday, which followed Trump’s direct meeting with Putin in Alaska—held without any Ukrainian representation.
During the Alaska talks, Trump reportedly characterized his conversation with Putin as “warm” and noted that both parties had “agreed on a lot.”
He mentioned that they were “pretty close to the end” of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine but emphasized that “Ukraine has to agree” to any final peace arrangement.
Trump also expressed his willingness to attend a three-way summit, stating, “They both want me there, and I’ll be there.”
However, the Kremlin has not confirmed any such arrangement. President Putin has acknowledged the possibility of a trilateral meeting but noted that certain “conditions for meeting must be created.”
Zelensky shared details of his exchange with Trump in a post on X, where he reiterated that “sanctions are an effective tool.”
He argued that they “should be strengthened if there is no trilateral meeting” or if Russia attempts to avoid what he sees as “an honest end to the war.”
On the same day, leaders from the UK and EU issued a joint declaration affirming their commitment to “uphold the pressure on Russia.”
They stated they would continue reinforcing sanctions and economic measures until a “just and lasting peace” is achieved.
Zelensky’s remarks came shortly after a phone discussion with Trump on Saturday, which followed Trump’s direct meeting with Putin in Alaska—held without any Ukrainian representation.
During the Alaska talks, Trump reportedly characterized his conversation with Putin as “warm” and noted that both parties had “agreed on a lot.”
He mentioned that they were “pretty close to the end” of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine but emphasized that “Ukraine has to agree” to any final peace arrangement.
Trump also expressed his willingness to attend a three-way summit, stating, “They both want me there, and I’ll be there.”
However, the Kremlin has not confirmed any such arrangement. President Putin has acknowledged the possibility of a trilateral meeting but noted that certain “conditions for meeting must be created.”
Zelensky shared details of his exchange with Trump in a post on X, where he reiterated that “sanctions are an effective tool.”
He argued that they “should be strengthened if there is no trilateral meeting” or if Russia attempts to avoid what he sees as “an honest end to the war.”
On the same day, leaders from the UK and EU issued a joint declaration affirming their commitment to “uphold the pressure on Russia.”
They stated they would continue reinforcing sanctions and economic measures until a “just and lasting peace” is achieved.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment