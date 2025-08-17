Indonesia's Embassy In Baku Marks 80Th Independence Anniversary With Flag-Raising Ceremony

MENAFN - AzerNews) Under the slogan“United, Sovereign, Prosperous, Progressive Indonesia”, the Embassy of Indonesia in Azerbaijan organized an event on August 17 to mark the 80th anniversary of the proclamation of the country's independence.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag, that the ceremony was held at the embassy's premises under the leadership of Chargé d'Affaires ad interim of Indonesia in Azerbaijan, Ms. Merita Yenni, with the participation of Indonesian citizens and friends of Indonesia in Azerbaijan.

The event began with a Flag Raising Ceremony , where Indonesian students currently studying in Azerbaijan raised the national flag, accompanied by the national anthem “Indonesia Raya.”

The ceremony continued with a minute of silence in memory of the heroes who fought and sacrificed for Indonesia's independence.

Afterwards, the text of the Declaration,“Pancasila”, and the preamble of the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia were read. The official part of the event concluded with a prayer and the cutting of a celebratory cake.

As part of the 80th independence anniversary celebrations, the embassy had also organized a fun games day on August 2, attended by many Indonesians and friends of Indonesia in Azerbaijan. Following the flag-raising ceremony, the winners of these games were officially announced and awarded in two categories - adults and children.

Guests were also offered a variety of dishes from Indonesian cuisine and traditional snacks.