Zelensky Set to Hold Talks with Trump in Washington
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Saturday that he will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., this Monday to discuss efforts aimed at ending the ongoing war and bloodshed.
"On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war," Zelensky declared in a post on X.
The Ukrainian leader referenced a recent lengthy phone call with Trump and several European leaders, which lasted over 90 minutes. "We had a long and substantive conversation," Zelensky said, highlighting that approximately one hour of the call was dedicated to a private dialogue with Trump.
Reaffirming Ukraine’s commitment to peace, Zelensky voiced strong support for Trump’s idea of a trilateral summit involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia. "Ukraine reaffirms its readiness to work with maximum effort to achieve peace," he said.
Emphasizing the importance of direct leadership talks, Zelensky added, "Ukraine emphasizes that key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and a trilateral format is suitable for this."
Zelensky also stressed the need for European nations to participate actively in the peace process, ensuring that Ukraine receives reliable security guarantees alongside the United States.
A Ukrainian public broadcaster reported that the earlier discussions included European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as well as the leaders of Italy, Germany, Finland, France, Poland, and Britain.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks on Friday in Alaska. At a joint press conference afterward, both leaders acknowledged progress but confirmed no formal agreement was reached regarding the Ukraine conflict.
