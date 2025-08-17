403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran, Russia Discuss Enhancing Bilateral Collaboration
(MENAFN) Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin met Friday in Kyrgyzstan’s Cholpon-Ata during the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit, calling for accelerated growth in bilateral collaboration across multiple sectors, according to a statement from Aref’s office.
Aref stressed the urgent need to deepen Iran-Russia cooperation to tackle pressing regional challenges. He stated that Iran is fully ready to promote bilateral, multilateral, and regional cooperation with Russia, underscoring key areas including energy, tourism, transportation, and transit corridors—aligned with the strategic partnership treaty both nations signed in January.
He also urged the sharing of scientific and technological advancements and emphasized a regional multilateralism approach, asserting that regional nations must adopt a multilateral approach to safeguard the region’s security and stability free from external interference.
Addressing Iran’s nuclear program, Aref maintained that Tehran has sought transparency through negotiations but lamented that “certain Western states” have politicized the issue.
Echoing the cooperative spirit, Russian Prime Minister Mishustin praised the “significant” rise in trade and economic ties, attributing recent gains to the free trade agreement signed between Iran and EAEU members in December 2023. He highlighted “constant and constructive” diplomatic engagements between both countries’ leaders and called for further advances in science, technology, and tourism cooperation.
The leaders also reviewed the latest developments in the Caucasus, focusing on the peace accord signed last Friday between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Their interaction follows the landmark comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement inked at Moscow’s Kremlin Palace on January 17, which commits Iran and Russia to enhanced collaboration across economy, culture, trade, and security sectors.
Aref stressed the urgent need to deepen Iran-Russia cooperation to tackle pressing regional challenges. He stated that Iran is fully ready to promote bilateral, multilateral, and regional cooperation with Russia, underscoring key areas including energy, tourism, transportation, and transit corridors—aligned with the strategic partnership treaty both nations signed in January.
He also urged the sharing of scientific and technological advancements and emphasized a regional multilateralism approach, asserting that regional nations must adopt a multilateral approach to safeguard the region’s security and stability free from external interference.
Addressing Iran’s nuclear program, Aref maintained that Tehran has sought transparency through negotiations but lamented that “certain Western states” have politicized the issue.
Echoing the cooperative spirit, Russian Prime Minister Mishustin praised the “significant” rise in trade and economic ties, attributing recent gains to the free trade agreement signed between Iran and EAEU members in December 2023. He highlighted “constant and constructive” diplomatic engagements between both countries’ leaders and called for further advances in science, technology, and tourism cooperation.
The leaders also reviewed the latest developments in the Caucasus, focusing on the peace accord signed last Friday between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Their interaction follows the landmark comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement inked at Moscow’s Kremlin Palace on January 17, which commits Iran and Russia to enhanced collaboration across economy, culture, trade, and security sectors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment