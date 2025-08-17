Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Libya Kicks Off Second Stage of Municipal Elections

Libya Kicks Off Second Stage of Municipal Elections


2025-08-17 01:46:14
(MENAFN) Libya commenced the second stage of its municipal council elections on Saturday, with polling stations nationwide operating from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time, according to the Libyan High National Elections Commission (HNEC).

This round of voting involved 26 out of the 63 municipalities originally planned for this phase, as noted by the HNEC. However, elections in the remaining municipalities were halted due to "irregularities" and heightened security risks following recent attacks targeting HNEC offices.

Describing the assaults, the commission stated they are "part of a larger agenda pursued by forces of darkness and instability" intent on disenfranchising Libyans from the political process.

The initial phase, conducted in November 2024 across 58 cities, recorded a voter turnout of 74 percent.

Libya continues to grapple with deep divisions stemming from the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi. The country remains split between the UN-recognized Government of National Unity in Tripoli and an eastern administration supported by the Libyan National Army under commander Khalifa Haftar.

MENAFN17082025000045017169ID1109937552

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search