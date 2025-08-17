403
Libya Kicks Off Second Stage of Municipal Elections
(MENAFN) Libya commenced the second stage of its municipal council elections on Saturday, with polling stations nationwide operating from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time, according to the Libyan High National Elections Commission (HNEC).
This round of voting involved 26 out of the 63 municipalities originally planned for this phase, as noted by the HNEC. However, elections in the remaining municipalities were halted due to "irregularities" and heightened security risks following recent attacks targeting HNEC offices.
Describing the assaults, the commission stated they are "part of a larger agenda pursued by forces of darkness and instability" intent on disenfranchising Libyans from the political process.
The initial phase, conducted in November 2024 across 58 cities, recorded a voter turnout of 74 percent.
Libya continues to grapple with deep divisions stemming from the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi. The country remains split between the UN-recognized Government of National Unity in Tripoli and an eastern administration supported by the Libyan National Army under commander Khalifa Haftar.
